OPPO is expected to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India in September.

In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the full specifications of both the handsets.

According to the tip-off, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will feature AMOLED screens, mid-tier processors, and a total of up to six cameras.

