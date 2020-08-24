Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 07:51 pm
Hi,
Written by Shubham Gupta
OPPO is expected to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India in September.
In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the full specifications of both the handsets.
According to the tip-off, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will feature AMOLED screens, mid-tier processors, and a total of up to six cameras.
According to Agarwal, the OPPO F17 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.
Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Further, it will be offered in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver color options.
The OPPO F17 will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO F17 Pro will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole design with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White color options.
At the heart, it will have a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The OPPO F17 Pro will house a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 16MP main sensor and a depth camera.
