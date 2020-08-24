Following Gmail and Google Meet, video conferencing giant Zoom has also fallen victim to an outage. The service has been down for more than an hour, with users complaining about not being able to log in to their accounts and start, join virtual meetings for their work, classes, and other needs. Here's all you need to know about it.

At about 6:30 pm IST, Zoom users started flocking Twitter with complaints about the video service. The majority of reports suggest that the users are getting vague error messages while trying to log into the account and failing to have meetings. The errors were mostly like "System can't login Zuora system (3,299)" and "There is no accout for Zuora account ID."

Going by reports on Downdetector.in, the outage is widespread across the US and the UK in comparison to India, Australia, and other parts of the world. On its service status page, Zoom acknowledges the issue as a "partial outage" for meetings, webinars - its key business functions - as well as its web portal and the web client.

Zoom claims it has isolated the issue that it's keeping users from logging in on its website and a fix is in the works. The company said, "We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue."

