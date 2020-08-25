Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byHarshita Malik
The recently-launched OnePlus Nord has received yet another OxygenOS update in India, Europe, and other global markets.
As per the official changelog, the new firmware fixes a system reboot problem and the issue of OnePlus Notes always running in the background. It also enhances the image quality of the macro as well as the front camera, and improves general power consumption.
In India, the firmware sports version number 10.5.5.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
It has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
