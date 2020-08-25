The recently-launched OnePlus Nord has received yet another OxygenOS update in India, Europe, and other global markets. As per the official changelog, the new firmware fixes a system reboot problem and the issue of OnePlus Notes always running in the background. It also enhances the image quality of the macro as well as the front camera, and improves general power consumption.

Everything to know about the update

In India, the firmware sports version number 10.5.5.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus Nord

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. It has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood