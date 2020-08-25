The handset features a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Expanding its range of mid-tier 5G smartphones, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the Q92 5G model in its home country. It comes as an affordable version of LG Velvet 5G which was unveiled back in June.

The LG Q92 5G sports a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.

The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, it comes in White, Dark Blue, and Red color options.