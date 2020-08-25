Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 11:23 am
Expanding its range of mid-tier 5G smartphones, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the Q92 5G model in its home country. It comes as an affordable version of LG Velvet 5G which was unveiled back in June.
The handset features a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The LG Q92 5G sports a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in White, Dark Blue, and Red color options.
The LG Q92 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.
The LG Q92 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based UX 9.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG Q92 5G is priced at KRW 4,99,000 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26.
