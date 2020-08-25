Xiaomi's budget-friendly offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. As for the highlights, it comes with an in-trend design, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. To recall, the handset was launched in March and has been available only via flash sales. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Recalling the Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?