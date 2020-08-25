Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 11:50 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's budget-friendly offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, it comes with an in-trend design, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.
To recall, the handset was launched in March and has been available only via flash sales.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB/128GB model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. As for the sale offers, Airtel users can avail double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.
