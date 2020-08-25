Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 11:52 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 10, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Realme Narzo 10A and has been available only through flash sales.
Here are more details.
The Realme Narzo 10 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in That Blue, That Green, and That White color options.
The Realme Narzo 10 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 10 costs Rs. 11,999 for the solo 4GB/128GB variant. Buyers can avail a 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Card, and no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 1,334 per month.
