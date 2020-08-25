Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 10, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Realme Narzo 10A and has been available only through flash sales.

Here are more details.