Motorola is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone on September 9. According to the reports, it will be called RAZR 5G and arrive as a follow-up to the Motorola RAZR (2019). In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared a 360-degree render video of the RAZR 5G, revealing the handset from all the sides. Here's our roundup.

Information The video showcases an evolutionary design, not a revolutionary one

The leaked video showcases the upcoming RAZR 5G from all angles, highlighting its foldable hinge, slightly slimmer bezels, and a sleeker bottom section thanks to the removal of the physical fingerprint reader. However, it looks like an evolutionary change rather than a revolutionary one.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and display of its predecessor. The handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. It is also expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G is tipped to offer a single 48MP rear camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video callling, a 20MP camera will be housed in the notch of the internal display.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 2,845mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?