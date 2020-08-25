Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 03:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone on September 9. According to the reports, it will be called RAZR 5G and arrive as a follow-up to the Motorola RAZR (2019).
In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared a 360-degree render video of the RAZR 5G, revealing the handset from all the sides.
Here's our roundup.
The leaked video showcases the upcoming RAZR 5G from all angles, highlighting its foldable hinge, slightly slimmer bezels, and a sleeker bottom section thanks to the removal of the physical fingerprint reader. However, it looks like an evolutionary change rather than a revolutionary one.
As per the leaks, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and display of its predecessor.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications.
It is also expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is tipped to offer a single 48MP rear camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video callling, a 20MP camera will be housed in the notch of the internal display.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 2,845mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word on the pricing and availability details of the Motorola RAZR 5G. However, we expect it to carry a slight premium over the 2019 model which was launched in India at Rs. 1.25 lakh.
