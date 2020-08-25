Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 03:52 pm
Hi,
Shubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, OPPO has launched a new A53 model in India.
The handset comes with a 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
As for availability, it has gone on sale starting today via Flipkart.
The OPPO A53 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it comes in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue color options.
The OPPO A53 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A53 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO A53 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 15,490. As mentioned before, the handset has gone on sale starting today via Flipkart.
