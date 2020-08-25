As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, OPPO has launched a new A53 model in India. The handset comes with a 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. As for availability, it has gone on sale starting today via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A53: At a glance

The OPPO A53 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it comes in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A53 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A53 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much it costs?