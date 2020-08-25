Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 06:29 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus is expected to introduce a cheaper mid-tier smartphone in India sometime in September, according to tipster @Boby25846908.
It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662/665 chipset and be priced in the range of Rs. 16,000-18,000. The handset is also likely to carry the 'Nord' branding considering OnePlus has already confirmed that more devices will be launched under the 'Nord' series.
The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Further, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-camera setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.
The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus Nord was launched in India in July. It costs Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Notably, the 6GB/64GB model is an Amazon exclusive variant that will arrive in September.
