Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Gionee has launched the K3 Pro model in China. As for the key highlights, it comes with a waterdrop notch design, a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,500) and is currently on sale in China. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Gionee K3 Pro: At a glance

The Gionee K3 Pro offers a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor that is oddly placed inside the camera bump. The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Jade Green and Pearl White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Gionee K3 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor. However, the details regarding the other two sensors are unknown as of now. On the front, it offers a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Gionee K3 Pro draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9 Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?