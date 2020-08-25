Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 06:34 pm
Hi,
Written by Shubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Gionee has launched the K3 Pro model in China.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a waterdrop notch design, a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,500) and is currently on sale in China.
The Gionee K3 Pro offers a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor that is oddly placed inside the camera bump.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Jade Green and Pearl White color options.
The Gionee K3 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor. However, the details regarding the other two sensors are unknown as of now. On the front, it offers a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Gionee K3 Pro draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9 Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Gionee K3 Pro costs CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant and CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,600) for the 8GB/128GB model. It is currently on sale in China. However, there is no official word on its availability in the international markets.
