Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new Galaxy M51 mid-range smartphone in India. According to news agency IANS, the handset will be launched as early as the second week of September and will be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000. Separately, tipster @Sudhanshu1414 has leaked the full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M51, leaving very little for speculation and imagination. Here's our roundup.

Design and display How will Samsung Galaxy M51 look like?

As per the leaked renders, the Samsung GalaxyM51 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design in the center and overall slim bezels. It will have a quad camera setup on the back and a physical fingerprint reader on the right side of the frame. The handset will also sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the tip-off, the quad camera unit on the Galaxy M51 will include a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M51 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?