HMD Global has launched two new budget-friendly Nokia-branded smartphones in India. The Nokia 5.3 comes with a modern waterdrop notch design, quad rear cameras and mid-tier hardware while the Nokia C3 is an entry-level offering with a conventional screen and a single rear camera. Both the models run stock Android 10 and offer a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side.

Phone #1 Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a physical fingerprint reader on the rear side. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Information Nokia 5.3 offers a 13MP quad rear camera

The Nokia 5.3 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Nokia C3

The Nokia C3 features a conventional rectangular screen with chunky bezels on the top and bottom. It sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted-facing fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset packs a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM, up to 32GB of expandable storage, and a 3,040mAh battery.

Information Nokia C3 has a single 8MP rear camera

The Nokia C3 offers a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with autofocus and LED flash support. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front side.

Pricing How much do the phones cost?