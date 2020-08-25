Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 08:35 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
After a long hiatus of about a year, Gionee has returned to the Indian market with a new Gionee Max model.
The handset comes with an entry-level Unisoc 9863A chipset, a waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
As for availability, it will go on sale in the country starting August 31 via Flipkart.
Here's our roundup.
The Gionee Max offers a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera setup. Notably, the handset misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen and is offered in Black, Red, and Royal Blue color options.
The Gionee Max features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP front-facing camera.
The Gionee Max is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Gionee Max is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB variant. As mentioned before, the handset will go on sale starting August 31 via Flipkart.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.