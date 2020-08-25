After a long hiatus of about a year, Gionee has returned to the Indian market with a new Gionee Max model.

The handset comes with an entry-level Unisoc 9863A chipset, a waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

As for availability, it will go on sale in the country starting August 31 via Flipkart.

