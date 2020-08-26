Ahead of its launch in China on September 1 this year, the Realme X7 Pro has gone live on an e-retailer; the listing revealed some of its specifications. The handset will reportedly feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, and will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The handset may be powered by a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and offer a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

According to the listing, the Realme X7 Pro will feature a rectangular body with slim bezels, an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a punch-hole cut-out for selfies. On the rear side, it will have a quad-camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The listing of the Realme X7 Pro hints that the quad rear camera will comprise a 64MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. For selfies, it should house a 32MP (f/2.2) shooter. Further, the camera is tipped to be recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The X7 Pro is likely to pack an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The handset may run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge support. On the connectivity front, it should support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?