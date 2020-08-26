Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. To recall, the handset was launched in March and has been available only through flash sales. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?