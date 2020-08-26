Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 11:27 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
To recall, the handset was launched in March and has been available only through flash sales.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.
Customers buying the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can avail double data benefits on Airtel's Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited recharge plans.
