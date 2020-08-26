Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Gionee has launched the M30 model in China. The handset packs a massive 10,000mAh battery that is good enough to fully-charge the Note 20 Ultra twice. As for the other highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, a single rear camera, and an HD+ screen. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Gionee M30: At a glance

The Gionee M30 features an all-black aluminum body with a wide notch. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. It is also one of the heaviest phones in the recent time, tipping the scale at 305 grams. The handset sports a 6.0-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Gionee M30 offers a single 16MP rear camera with support for autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Gionee M30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android (version not specified) and packs a 10,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It can also power other devices via a Type-C port. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a headphone jack.

Information How much does it cost?