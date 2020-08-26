Expanding its range of flagship smartphones, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro in its home country. Both the handsets come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 5G-ready flagship Snapdragon 800-series chipsets, a motorized triple-lens flip camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. They will go on sale in Taiwan in the coming days. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro: At a glance

The ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro feature a notch-less, bezel-less all-screen design achieved by adopting a rotating camera module that automatically flips to serve as a selfie snapper. Both the handsets sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. This camera setup automatically flips to serve as a front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZenFone 7 draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset whereas the Pro model justifies its moniker by packing the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The former gets 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the latter comes in a solo 8GB/256GB configuration. Under the hood, the duo runs Android 10-based ZenUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Pricing What about the price?