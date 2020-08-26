Japanese tech giant Sony has launched a new Xperia 8 Lite mid-range smartphone in its home country. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Xperia 10 that was unveiled in February 2019. As for the key highlights, it features a Full-HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 630 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 2,870mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia 8 Lite: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite offers a plastic body and a conventional rectangular display with a thick bezel at the top. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module. The handset sports a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in White and Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android Pie and packs a 2,870mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?