Expanding its range of affordable smartphones in India, Vivo has launched the Y20 and Y20i models. Both the handsets come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y20 will go on sale starting August 28 while the Y20i will release on September 3. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y20 and Y20i: At a glance

The Vivo Y20 and Y20i feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple-camera setup. Both the handsets sport a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, they come in Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Nebula Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Vivo Y20 and Y20i feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary camera. For selfies, they house an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y20 and Y20i are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both the handsets run on Android 10 Funtouch OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Y20 model also supports 18W fast-charging. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much do they cost?