Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 08:23 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones in India, Vivo has launched the Y20 and Y20i models.
Both the handsets come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Vivo Y20 will go on sale starting August 28 while the Y20i will release on September 3.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y20 and Y20i feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple-camera setup.
Both the handsets sport a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Further, they come in Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Nebula Blue color options.
Both the Vivo Y20 and Y20i feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary camera. For selfies, they house an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.
The Vivo Y20 and Y20i are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Both the handsets run on Android 10 Funtouch OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Y20 model also supports 18W fast-charging.
For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the solo 4GB/64GB variant while the Vivo Y20i costs Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB/64GB model. As mentioned before, the Y20 will go on sale starting August 28 while the Y20i will be available starting September 3.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.