Xiaomi has temporarily slashed the prices of the Redmi K20 Pro in India by Rs. 4,000. The price-cut is applicable only to the 6GB RAM variant and will be available till August 31. According to the company, the discounted price will be offered through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and all the authorized retail outlets as well as Mi Stores. Here's more on Redmi K20 Pro.

Design and display Redmi K20 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi K20 Pro features a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10 support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?