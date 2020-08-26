Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 11:29 pm
OPPO is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India on September 2 at 7 pm, the company has confirmed.
According to a recent leak, both the handsets will come with an AMOLED display, a mid-tier processor, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The most flauntastic moment is finally here! 🤟— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 26, 2020
Presenting the First Ever Flauntastic Online Music Launch of #OPPOF17Pro, with performances by some of our favourite artists! 🎤
Join us LIVE on September 2, 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/teGluzkS6V
As per the leaks, the OPPO F17 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.
Under the hood, it will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Further, it will be available in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver color options.
The OPPO F17 will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will pack a 16MP selfie snapper.
Meanwhile, the OPPO F17 Pro will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole design with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.
Behind the screen, it is likely to house a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It will be offered in the shades of Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.
The OPPO F17 Pro will house a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will offer a 16MP main sensor and a depth camera.
