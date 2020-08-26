OPPO is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India on September 2 at 7 pm, the company has confirmed. According to a recent leak, both the handsets will come with an AMOLED display, a mid-tier processor, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Phone #1 OPPO F17

As per the leaks, the OPPO F17 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it will be available in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver color options.

Information OPPO F17 will have a 16MP quad rear camera

The OPPO F17 will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 OPPO F17 Pro

Meanwhile, the OPPO F17 Pro will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole design with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. Behind the screen, it is likely to house a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It will be offered in the shades of Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

Information OPPO F17 Pro will sport a 48MP quad rear camera