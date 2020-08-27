Realme has started rolling out the latest software update for its X2 Pro flagship phone. It brings a host of improvements, some bug fixes and a handful of new features including a DC dimming mode, 'Smooth scrolling', and 'Camera Text scanner'. The new firmware carries build number RMX1931EX_11.C.31 and is being released in a staged manner. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The new update adds 'Smooth scrolling', 'Super nighttime standby', and 'DC dimming' features in the Realme Lab section. The Camera app has also been updated with a new 'Text scanner' feature. The Settings menu has received new features like 'Multi-user', 'Super Power Saving Mode', and 'Deep cleanup'. The firmware also brings several bug fixes and bumps the Android security patch to August 2020.

Design and display Recalling the Realme X2 Pro

As far as its specifications are concerned, the X2 Pro offers an edge-to-edge screen with a notch on the forehead and a slim bottom chin. On the rear, the gradient-finished glass panel houses a quad camera unit and a dual-LED flash unit. The phone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Realme X2 Pro houses a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood