Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 11:25 am
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's recently-launched budget offering, the Realme C15, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
To recall, the handset was launched last week alongside the Realme C12.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
The Realme C15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
The Realme C15 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C15 costs Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Buyers can avail 5% cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and benefits worth Rs. 7,000 from Reliance Jio.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.