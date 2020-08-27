Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 11:43 am
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 will go on another flash sale today. The pocket-friendly handset will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com
It was launched in India in July and is the third device in the Redmi Note 9 series.
As for the highlights, the phone features a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and can be picked up in shades of Forest Green, Midnight Grey and Polar White.
The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. On Amazon, buyers can avail a 5% instant discount with HSBC Cashback Credit Card.
