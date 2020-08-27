Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in India. It comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was unveiled in Malaysia in June. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 has a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Sporty Orange, Carbon Black, and Sky Blue color options.

Information Redmi 9 has a 13MP dual rear camera setup

The Redmi 9 sports an AI-powered dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?