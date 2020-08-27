Realme will launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme 7 and 7 Pro, in India on September 3. The launch invite has revealed that both the models will feature a punch-hole design and support 65W fast-charging. However, the upcoming handsets are speculated to be different from the Realme X7 and X7 Pro that will be launched in China on September 1.

Design and display Realme 7 and 7 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme 7 and 7 Pro will offer a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they will pack a quad-camera module. Both the handsets are expected to sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The Pro version will offer a similar setup but with an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, the Realme 7 will house a 16MP shooter while the Pro version may sport a 16MP+12MP dual-lens setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor whereas the Pro model is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Both the devices will offer 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the Realme 7 is tipped to house a 4,500mAh battery while the Pro model will reportedly have a 6,000mAh battery.

Information How much will they cost?