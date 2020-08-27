Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 03:53 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung's latest rivals to the Apple iPad Pro have officially arrived in India. The South Korean tech giant has launched its Android-powered Tab S7 and Tab S7+ flagship tablets at a starting price of Rs. 55,999.
Both the devices come with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865+ chipset, AKG-tuned quad speakers, 120Hz screens, dual rear cameras, and a bundled S Pen.
Here's our roundup.
The Tab S7 duo offers a metallic body with a rectangular display and proportionate bezels. On the rear, they pack a dual-camera setup.
The standard Tab S7 sports a 120Hz 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ bears a 120Hz 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner.
Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, they pack an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The India-specific Tab S7 tablets come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the standard model packs an 8,000mAh battery while the Plus variant houses a 10,090mAh battery.
They also come with AKG-tuned quad speakers, built-in S Pen, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Tab S7 costs Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 63,999 for the LTE version. The Tab S7+ is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the solo LTE model.
Both the devices come in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver color options and are expected to go on sale via all the leading online and offline retailers starting September 7.
