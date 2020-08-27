Samsung's latest rivals to the Apple iPad Pro have officially arrived in India. The South Korean tech giant has launched its Android-powered Tab S7 and Tab S7+ flagship tablets at a starting price of Rs. 55,999. Both the devices come with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865+ chipset, AKG-tuned quad speakers, 120Hz screens, dual rear cameras, and a bundled S Pen. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+: At a glance

The Tab S7 duo offers a metallic body with a rectangular display and proportionate bezels. On the rear, they pack a dual-camera setup. The standard Tab S7 sports a 120Hz 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ bears a 120Hz 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, they pack an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific Tab S7 tablets come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model packs an 8,000mAh battery while the Plus variant houses a 10,090mAh battery. They also come with AKG-tuned quad speakers, built-in S Pen, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch What about the price?