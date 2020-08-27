Samsung is all set to launch its all-new Galaxy M51 in India soon. The tech giant has released a teaser of the handset, revealing its design and key features like a quad rear camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Separately, Amazon has also activated a microsite for the Galaxy M51, declaring that the "meanest monster ever" is coming soon. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at Samsung's teaser

If you can guess why the all-new #SamsungM51 is the most unpredictable, power-packed #MeanestMonsterEver, you can stand a chance to win one for yourself. A mean reward for one mean monster lover out there. pic.twitter.com/o2YAzwJL6U — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 27, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

As per the teasers and previous leaks, the Galaxy M51 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design for the selfie snapper and slim bezels. It will have a quad camera setup on the back and side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. The handset will also sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad camera module on the Galaxy M51 is tipped to comprise a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The handset will boot Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

