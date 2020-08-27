Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 08:14 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is all set to launch its all-new Galaxy M51 in India soon. The tech giant has released a teaser of the handset, revealing its design and key features like a quad rear camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Separately, Amazon has also activated a microsite for the Galaxy M51, declaring that the "meanest monster ever" is coming soon.
Here's our roundup.
If you can guess why the all-new #SamsungM51 is the most unpredictable, power-packed #MeanestMonsterEver, you can stand a chance to win one for yourself. A mean reward for one mean monster lover out there. pic.twitter.com/o2YAzwJL6U— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 27, 2020
As per the teasers and previous leaks, the Galaxy M51 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design for the selfie snapper and slim bezels. It will have a quad camera setup on the back and side-mounted physical fingerprint reader.
The handset will also sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The quad camera module on the Galaxy M51 is tipped to comprise a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.
As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The handset will boot Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
According to news agency IANS, the Galaxy M51 is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000 and will be launched as early as the second week of September. However, as of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the handset.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.