If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 15,000 on LG's dual-screen G8X ThinQ flagship handset. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is offering an attractive exchange offer, a discount coupon worth Rs. 3,000, and an instant discount of Rs. 250 with HSBC Cashback Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The LG G8X ThinQ is listed at Rs. 54,990 (MRP: Rs. 70,000). You can avail Rs. 3,000 off by using the available coupon on the product page and an extra discount of Rs. 250 via HSBC Cashback Credit Card. You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,650 and buy the handset for just Rs. 40,090.

Design and display LG G8X ThinQ: At a glance

The LG G8X ThinQ features an edge-to-edge waterdrop notched design, offering a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with HDR10 support and an integrated fingerprint reader. This primary screen is connected to a secondary, detachable display of similar configuration via a Type-C port, offering a 360-degree form factor. Up front, there is a 2.1-inch monochromatic display which comes handy for checking notifications, battery status, and time.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

On the imaging front, the LG G8X ThinQ offers a dual rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor. For the selfie lovers, the handset has a 32MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood