Nubia has announced the global availability and pricing details of its latest gaming flagship smartphone, the RedMagic 5S. In Europe, the handset carries a starting price-tag of €579 (roughly Rs. 51,000) while in the US, it starts at $579 (around Rs. 43,000). The pre-orders for the RedMagic 5S are currently live and it will be released globally on September 2. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 5S: At a glance

The RedMagic 5S offers a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular display and prominent bezels on the top and bottom. It also packs 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, a built-in cooling fan, and triple cameras as well as an RGB light on the rear side. The handset sports a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The RedMagic 5S features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The RedMagic 5S draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a silver-plated vapor cooling chamber. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?