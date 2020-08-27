Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 11:35 pm
Hi,
Written by Shubham Sharma
After almost every major technology company on the block, e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to barge into the health and fitness category.
The Jeff Bezos-led company is launching Halo, a comprehensive fitness monitoring and guidance solution that comes with a unique activity tracker and a paid subscription service with plenty of features.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Available on an early trial, the Halo subscription gives access to two key things: a fitness band and an app.
The band works just like any activity tracker - designed to monitor your sleep, activity, heart rate, body temperature - but has no screen to keep distractions away.
It is also water-resistant, customizable, and can easily give a week's backup on one full charge.
In addition to standard activities, the Halo band also packs two microphones to listen in on your 'Tone'.
Now, this may sound weird but Amazon says that by capturing your voice and analyzing it using machine learning, it will be able to determine your level of positivity/energy and provide detailed tonal patterns with tips to sound warmer and remain positive even in tough situations.
The Halo app bundled with the wearable provides detailed metrics on all the data tracked by the band.
On top of that, it also carries a feature that would let you measure your body fat percentage using the camera of your phone.
It produces a 3D body model telling BFP and also displays a slider to show what you'd look like on gaining/losing weight.
Amazon Halo says that its AI-powered BFP feature is nearly as accurate as the kind of examination a doctor would give you in a clinical setting and twice as accurate as other BFP measuring options in the market.
Depending on the level of your activities, the app will assign a score. For instance, if you run often, you will get more points than those given for just walking.
Additionally, the app will also provide tips and guidance on improving overall health and wellness, and walk you through various challenges to fight a suitable workout program to achieve your fitness goal.
For early adopters, the Halo subscription, with band and app, costs $65 for six months. Post the launch, the same offering will be provided at $99. After six months, you will to have $4/month to continue using the service.
