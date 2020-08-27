After almost every major technology company on the block, e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to barge into the health and fitness category. The Jeff Bezos-led company is launching Halo, a comprehensive fitness monitoring and guidance solution that comes with a unique activity tracker and a paid subscription service with plenty of features. Here's all you need to know about it.

Halo The Halo band and its capabilities

Available on an early trial, the Halo subscription gives access to two key things: a fitness band and an app. The band works just like any activity tracker - designed to monitor your sleep, activity, heart rate, body temperature - but has no screen to keep distractions away. It is also water-resistant, customizable, and can easily give a week's backup on one full charge.

Tone Band also includes microphones to measure your tone

In addition to standard activities, the Halo band also packs two microphones to listen in on your 'Tone'. Now, this may sound weird but Amazon says that by capturing your voice and analyzing it using machine learning, it will be able to determine your level of positivity/energy and provide detailed tonal patterns with tips to sound warmer and remain positive even in tough situations.

App App provides metrics from the band, with body fat percentage

The Halo app bundled with the wearable provides detailed metrics on all the data tracked by the band. On top of that, it also carries a feature that would let you measure your body fat percentage using the camera of your phone. It produces a 3D body model telling BFP and also displays a slider to show what you'd look like on gaining/losing weight.

Information As good as doctor's examination

Amazon Halo says that its AI-powered BFP feature is nearly as accurate as the kind of examination a doctor would give you in a clinical setting and twice as accurate as other BFP measuring options in the market.

Guidance Rewards, guidance to be offered using the data

Depending on the level of your activities, the app will assign a score. For instance, if you run often, you will get more points than those given for just walking. Additionally, the app will also provide tips and guidance on improving overall health and wellness, and walk you through various challenges to fight a suitable workout program to achieve your fitness goal.

Information Early subscription costs $65