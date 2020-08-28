Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 12:30 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme has started rolling out the latest software update for the Realme 6 and Realme 6i.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings 'Super nighttime standby' and 'Smooth scrolling' features, an optimized 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon in the status bar, the ability to uninstall apps in the Drawer mode, and the latest August 2020 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
The updates carry build versions RMX2002_11.B.45 and RMX2001_11.B.45 for the Realme 6i and 6, respectively. The software is being released in a staged manner, and hence, not everyone will receive it just yet. You can manually check for it by going to System >System Updates.
Both the Realme 6i and Realme 6 feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. They pack a quad-camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Both the handsets also sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Realme 6 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
The Realme 6i also gets a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor
For selfies and video calling, both the phones house a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Realme 6 and 6i are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handsets runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
