Realme has started rolling out the latest software update for the Realme 6 and Realme 6i. As per the changelog, the firmware brings 'Super nighttime standby' and 'Smooth scrolling' features, an optimized 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon in the status bar, the ability to uninstall apps in the Drawer mode, and the latest August 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the firmware update

The updates carry build versions RMX2002_11.B.45 and RMX2001_11.B.45 for the Realme 6i and 6, respectively. The software is being released in a staged manner, and hence, not everyone will receive it just yet. You can manually check for it by going to System >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the Realme 6 and Realme 6i

Both the Realme 6i and Realme 6 feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. They pack a quad-camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Both the handsets also sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The Realme 6i also gets a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor For selfies and video calling, both the phones house a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood