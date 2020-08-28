In a bid to help people protect themselves against COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, has launched a novel respirator mask in the country. The protective gear is said to be far better than standard N95 respirators in terms of protection and, the best part is, it will cost you just Rs. 13 per day. Here's all you need to know about it.

Mask US9 from IIT-H's latest entrepreneurial entity

Officially dubbed US9, the new silicon-based respirator mask has been developed and commercialized by USafe Healthcare, the latest entrepreneurial entity from the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship at IIT-H. It has been described as a protective gear that is highly durable as well as in line with the highest safety standards for operating in hazardous environments, including those with coronavirus-infected aerosols like medical settings.

Quote "99.7% bacterial filtration rate"

"USafe's US9 respirator mask has 98.03% PM0.3 filtration rate and 99.7% bacterial filtration rate, which is better than N95 standards," said USafe's co-founder Sai Laxman Bharadwaj. "It can substantially be more effective in protection against the COVID-19 virus than the present masks in the market."

Certification Filtration system certified by SITRA

Further, the makers claim that the filtration system of the US9 mask has been certified by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), a NABL designated agency for particulate and bacterial filtration testing in India. Plus, the whole design of the mask is such that it can fit securely and comfortably on all face types for hours-long usage.

Advantage Reusable and sterilizable, unlike other respirator masks

Along with enhanced filtration, US9 also brings the element of cost-efficiency. Basically, unlike typical N95 masks that have to be replaced after each use, US9 can be reused by simply changing its filter after every use in hazardous conditions. The rest of the mask, on the other hand, can be sanitized with the help of autoclave, alcohol rub, bleach, soap, or boiling water.

Cost Priced at Rs. 499, with 11 filters included

The main US9 mask, combined with a batch of 11 complimentary filters, can be purchased from USafe's website at Rs. 499. Once you run out of the filters, an additional batch of 30 can be ordered from the same site at Rs. 399. This, according to the developers, puts usage cost at Rs. 13 per day, making US9 the 'world's most affordable respirator mask'.

Quote "A path-breaking affordable innovation"