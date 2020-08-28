Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Infinix Mobile has launched a new mid-range Zero 8 model in Indonesia. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, a total of six cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. The handset will go on sale in Indonesia starting August 31 while its global release is expected to happen on September 1. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Zero 8: At a glance

The Infinix Zero 8 features a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Black, Green, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Zero 8 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Zero 8 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Infinix X OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?