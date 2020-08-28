Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 11:49 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Infinix Mobile has launched a new mid-range Zero 8 model in Indonesia.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, a total of six cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
The handset will go on sale in Indonesia starting August 31 while its global release is expected to happen on September 1.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Zero 8 features a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in Black, Green, and White color options.
The Infinix Zero 8 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
The Infinix Zero 8 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Infinix X OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix Zero 8 is priced at IDR 37,99,000 (approximately Rs. 19,000) for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant. Lastly, it will go on sale in Indonesia starting August 31.
