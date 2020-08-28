Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 11:50 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme's Narzo 10A is set to go on another sale today. The budget-friendly smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10 and has been available only through flash sales.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Helio G70 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.
Further, it is available in 'So Blue' and 'So White' colors.
The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.
The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB version. Buyers can avail 5% cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,000/month.
