Realme's Narzo 10A is set to go on another sale today. The budget-friendly smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10 and has been available only through flash sales. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Helio G70 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it is available in 'So Blue' and 'So White' colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?