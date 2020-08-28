Samsung will launch its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, on September 1, according to an official invite. To recall, the device was briefly unveiled alongside the Note20-series earlier this month, but its full specifications were kept under the wraps. Separately, tipster Max Weinbach has tipped the pricing and availability details of the Fold2, claiming it will cost £1,799 (Rs. 1.76 lakh).

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: At a glance

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will retain the out-folding design of the original Fold but with a "re-engineered hinge" that will have a nylon sweeper to keep off dust and debris. It will sport a 7.6-inch (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection, an edge-to-edge 6.23-inch (816x2260 pixels) cover display, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calling, a 10MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected to be present on the cover display as well as the main foldable screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 11W wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?