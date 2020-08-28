Sony is expected to introduce the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2) on 17 September. In the latest update, AndroidHeadlines has revealed the renders and specifications of the upcoming flagship handset. As per the tip-off, the Xperia 5 II will feature a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup. Here are more details.

Design and display Sony Xperia 5 II: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a premium metal-glass body, a rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom, and an IP68 build quality. It will pack a triple-lens camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the leaks, the Xperia 5 II will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will offer an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?