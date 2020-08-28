Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9A in India on September 2. It will arrive as a successor to the budget-friendly Redmi 8A that was introduced in September last year. According to the reports, the India-specific model will have the same features and specifications as the Redmi 9A that debuted in Malaysia in late June alongside the Redmi 9C. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on all the sides and a plastic body. However, it misses out on a physical fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup. The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and will be offered in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera with an LED flash unit. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. As for video recording capabilities, both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, the India-specific model could offer more RAM and storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?