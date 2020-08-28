Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 04:11 pm
Hi,
Written by Shubham Gupta
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9A in India on September 2. It will arrive as a successor to the budget-friendly Redmi 8A that was introduced in September last year.
According to the reports, the India-specific model will have the same features and specifications as the Redmi 9A that debuted in Malaysia in late June alongside the Redmi 9C.
Here's our roundup.
#DeshKaSmartphone!— Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 28, 2020
देश का स्मार्टफोन!
இந்த தேசத்தின் ஸ்மார்ட்போன்!
দেশ কা স্মার্টফোন!
ദേശ് കാ സ്മാർട്ഫോൺ!
దేశ్ కా స్మార్ట్ఫోన్!
ದೇಶ ಕಾ ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ಫೋನ್!#Redmi9A is launching on 2nd September 2020!
👉 Get notified: https://t.co/UtbNlCawJM pic.twitter.com/wiDvN96N7l
The Redmi 9A offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on all the sides and a plastic body. However, it misses out on a physical fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and will be offered in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black color options.
The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera with an LED flash unit. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. As for video recording capabilities, both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, the India-specific model could offer more RAM and storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Malaysia, the Redmi 9A costs MYR 359 (approximately Rs. 6,400) for the solo 2GB/32GB variant. In India, we can expect it to carry a similar price-tag. Notably, the company has also revealed that the handset will go on sale starting September 4.
