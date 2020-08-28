Earlier this week, we reported that OnePlus is working to launch a cheaper, entry-level smartphone in India in September. Now, thanks to Android Central, we have more details about the upcoming handset. The entry-level OnePlus phone, currently codenamed 'Clover', will feature a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus Clover: At a glance

As of now, it is unclear how the OnePlus Clover will look like. However, considering the trend among entry-level smartphones, it could feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is also tipped to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the report, the OnePlus Clover will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The details about the front camera are still under the wraps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Clover will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based OxygenOS and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?