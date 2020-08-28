In 2016, Elon Musk founded Neuralink, a start-up that strived to "connect humans with computers." The goal sounded pretty bizarre back then, but the company managed to create the envisioned "brain-computer interface." Its initial version was unveiled a year ago, and now, Neuralink is set to give a "progress update" on the device, possibly a live demonstration too. Here's more about it.

Progress update on August 28

On August 28, Musk will take the stage to share the update on Neuralink's BCI and how far it has come. Neuralink has been pretty secretive in comparison to Musk's other ventures; the company didn't share many updates until last year's event, and then, once that happened, it went silent again. In fact, the upcoming event will be Neuralink's second-ever public conference since 2016.

2019 'Threads' for man-machine link

During its 2019 event, Neuralink had announced the technology to implant thin, flexible "threads" deep into the human brain. The company had claimed that these implants, when inserted with the help of a sewing machine-like robot, would use electrodes to read and transmit brain signals to a receiver on the skull's surface, which would then forward them to a computer system, establishing a link.

Possibility Now, the company may show an advanced, less invasive version

Going by Musk's recent tweets, the upcoming conference may focus on an improved, probably less invasive avatar of this brain-computer interface. "Wait until you see the next version vs what was presented last year. It's *awesome*," the billionaire had said in February. Notably, he has also indicated that we would get a live 'working' demonstration of the Neuralink device.

Twitter Post Demo will also show neurons firing in real-time

Will show neurons firing in real-time on August 28th. The matrix in the matrix. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Human trials Human trials also likely to be announced

Along with showcasing the updated device, Neuralink could also announce the human testing of the device - when the system will actually connect a human brain with a computer. To note, the tech, in its initial form, has already been successfully tested on apes and mice. Plus, Musk has on multiple occasions suggested that it will go into a human this year.

Advantage But, what is the point of all this?

Neuralink hopes to use this BCI to enable a seamless connection between man-machine and then use the same to restore broken brain functionalities. For instance, it may restore memories of people suffering from Alzheimer's, bring back limb function for people suffering from paralysis, or revive the ability to see, talk, and listen. Musk has also teased user-cases like enhanced hearing and spinal injury recovery.

Twitter Post "Recovery from fully severed spinal cord"

Yes, should be possible to create a neural shunt from motor cortex to microcontrollers in muscle groups restore movement even if someone has a fully severed spinal cord. First part has already been demonstrated with Utah array, but not as an outpatient device. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Ultimate goal Ultimate goal to establish a symbiosis with AI

The developments with this BCI technology will ultimately build towards a system that will help Neuralink "achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence". This would help humans keep up with the advancement of AI and ensure the "democratization of intelligence" by keeping it from staying in a purely digital form. Musk says this particular symbiosis could be a reality in the order of a decade.

Information Where to watch the conference