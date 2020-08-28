Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be launched in LTE as well as 5G variants and they will be called Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the company has accidentally confirmed through a listing on its website. The listing also reveals that both the models will be offered with a complimentary 4-month subscription of YouTube Premium. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE handset will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-plastic body, an IP68 build quality, and a triple rear camera setup. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be available in Dark Blue, Red, White, Peach, Mint, and Violet color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per previous leaks, the triple-lens rear camera module on the S20 FE will include a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (3x optical zoom) telephoto camera. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.2) camera is expected on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The S20 FE will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset (depending on the market), paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?