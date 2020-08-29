Realme is all set to launch two new mid-range smartphones in China. Dubbed as the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the handsets will be announced on September 1. In the latest development, a leaked image on Weibo has revealed the price as well as some of the key specifications of the upcoming Realme X7 Pro. Here are more details.

Design and Display Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme X7 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X7 Pro is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 Pro will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?