Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 02:20 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to launch two new mid-range smartphones in China. Dubbed as the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the handsets will be announced on September 1.
In the latest development, a leaked image on Weibo has revealed the price as well as some of the key specifications of the upcoming Realme X7 Pro.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the Realme X7 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup.
The handset is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Realme X7 Pro is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Realme X7 Pro will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As per the tip-off, the Realme X7 Pro will be priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 24,600) for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, the official details about the pricing and availability of the handset will be revealed at the launch event on September 1.
