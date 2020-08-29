With the all-new Nord, OnePlus strived to go back to its roots of offering a premium, flagship-like device at the price of a mid-ranger, but the response has been mixed so far. The device has had a few minor issues, including those related to cameras. And now, early takers have reported an annoying problem with its Bluetooth. Here's all about it.

Issue Nord's Bluetooth disconnects automatically

Over the last few days, a number of Nord users have taken to Twitter and OnePlus Forums to report issues with the Bluetooth connectivity of the device. They say that the smartphone fails at making a stable Bluetooth connection and keeps on disconnecting randomly after every few seconds or minutes. The problem appears pretty widespread, given the flurry of complaints posted online.

Impact Users are not being able to connect headphones, transfer files

Owing to the glitch, OnePlus customers are struggling to use Nord's Bluetooth for pairing with the third-party devices. This is directly keeping them from sharing/receiving files from other phones or connecting wireless audio devices like TWS buds, speakers, or wearables. Notably, Nord does not even have a headphone jack, which makes the situation even worse, particularly for those who don't have the Type-C earphones.

Twitter Post Here's what one affected user said on the issue

Hey @OnePlus_IN , I am using @OneplusNord_IN , I have issue of bluetooth connectivity, my headset disconnect automatically while on calls, music. Please resolve this. — Tushar Singla (@Tusharsingla7) August 28, 2020

Cause Root cause of the problem remains unknown

Worryingly, the root cause of the problem remains unknown, but one user has pointed out that the issue occurs only when the device is connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or hotspot. Once you change to 5GHz Wi-Fi, hotspot, or mobile data, the Bluetooth stops malfunctioning, they added. Now, this could be a workaround but it must be noted that the claim hasn't been verified.

Response OnePlus, meanwhile, remains silent on the matter