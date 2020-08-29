Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 12:10 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As its latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market, TECNO Mobile is all set to launch the Spark Go (2020) on September 1 at 12 pm on Flipkart, the company has announced.
According to the leaks, the handset will come with a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Entertainment ka insaaf jub milega na, toh aap sirf khush nahi, ekdum KHUSH ho jaoge! 😉— TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) August 28, 2020
Stay tuned, doston!
Check it Out: https://t.co/3ulgxe1pSA#SparkLagega #NewLaunch #ComingSoon #TecnoMobileIndia #SparkGo2020 pic.twitter.com/FlLwcTDhBD
As per the leaks, the TECNO Spark Go (2020) will have a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup.
It is likely to miss out on a physical fingerprint sensor, but should offer support for Face Unlock feature. The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen.
The TECNO Spark Go (2020) is expected to house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 5MP selfie snapper.
The TECNO Spark Go (2020) is expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As of now, there is no official information about the pricing and availability of the TECNO Spark Go (2020). However, looking at the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 6,500.
