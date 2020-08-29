As its latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market, TECNO Mobile is all set to launch the Spark Go (2020) on September 1 at 12 pm on Flipkart, the company has announced. According to the leaks, the handset will come with a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Design and Display TECNO Spark Go (2020): At a glance

As per the leaks, the TECNO Spark Go (2020) will have a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup. It is likely to miss out on a physical fingerprint sensor, but should offer support for Face Unlock feature. The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark Go (2020) is expected to house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark Go (2020) is expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?