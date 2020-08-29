In the last couple of days, several users of Microsoft Teams reported receiving a flurry of mysterious notifications. They just appeared out of nowhere, leading many to think that their accounts had been compromised. But, that was not the case; it was an annoying bug that Microsoft has now managed to fix. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue Notifications from FCM Messages

Going by several complaints on Reddit and Microsoft Community, users of the Teams mobile app received a series of notifications - around 2-10 in a matter of minutes - saying "FCM Messages Test Notificationsss!!!!". All the messages reported from different parts of the world read the same, creating widespread confusion over what was going on.

Microsoft's response Microsoft confirms it has fixed the issue

As users raised alarms and questions over the annoying unexpected notifications, Microsoft earlier sent out a service alert to Teams' users saying it was investigating the issue. Subsequently, the tech giant confirmed that they have applied a mitigation. To recall, just a few days back, the folks at Android Police reported that several Hangouts users had also faced a similar issue around the world.

Twitter Post Here is Microsoft's response

We've isolated the source of the issue and applied a mitigation. We've confirmed that no further unexpected notifications are being sent to users' Android devices. Additional details can be found in the admin center under TM221041. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) August 27, 2020

Cause Problem ties to a common vulnerability

While the details around the root cause of this bug are scarce, Android Police suggests it is linked to a recently-disclosed vulnerability in Google's push notification service Firebase Cloud Messaging. Now, there are two possibilities: either the flaw was exploited by hackers to bombard unsuspecting users with notifications, or the notifications went out as part of a fix from Google.

Safety Either way, your account and device are safe