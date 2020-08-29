We may not know the exact launch timeline of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) tablet, but thanks to Dutch retailer CentralPoint, we have all the details related to its specifications and prices. The Tab A7 (2020) will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 10.4-inch screen, a single rear camera, and a solid 7,040mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: At a glance

The Galaxy A7 (2020) will feature a conventional rectangular design with thick bezels on all the sides. The metallic back panel will house a single camera. As per the leak, the tablet will bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen. Further, it is expected to be available in gray, gold and silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab A7 will reportedly offer a single 12MP camera on the rear side and an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,040mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?