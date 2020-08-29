Sony is working to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2) on September 17. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared an image that reveals the black and gray color variants of the handset. According to previous leaks, it will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120HZ display, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia 5 II: At a glance

According to the leaked renders, the Xperia 5 II will offer a premium metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, and an IP68 dust and water resistance. It will have a triple-lens camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Further, the handset is expected to bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia 5 II will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will pack an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, the Xperia 5 II will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?