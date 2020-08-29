Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 04:52 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is developing a new entry-level A-series smartphone called the Galaxy A12. It is expected to arrive later this year as a successor to the A11.
In the latest development, SamMobile has revealed that the handset will bear a model number SM-A125F and come with up to 64GB of storage. It is also tipped to feature triple rear cameras and an octa-core processor.
As per the renders doing rounds on the web, the Galaxy A12 will feature a punch-hole design with prominent bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will house a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be available in Red, Blue, Black and White colors options.
The Galaxy A12 will come with a triple rear camera module including a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an unknown tertiary sensor. On the front, it will sport a single 13MP primary sensor.
The Galaxy A12 will be fueled by an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage space.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack and a charging port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A12. However, looking at its entry-level hardware, it is safe to say that the handset will be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
