Samsung is developing a new entry-level A-series smartphone called the Galaxy A12. It is expected to arrive later this year as a successor to the A11. In the latest development, SamMobile has revealed that the handset will bear a model number SM-A125F and come with up to 64GB of storage. It is also tipped to feature triple rear cameras and an octa-core processor.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance

As per the renders doing rounds on the web, the Galaxy A12 will feature a punch-hole design with prominent bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will house a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be available in Red, Blue, Black and White colors options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A12 will come with a triple rear camera module including a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an unknown tertiary sensor. On the front, it will sport a single 13MP primary sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A12 will be fueled by an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage space. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack and a charging port.

Information What about the price?