As a successor to the X2 mid-ranger, Xiaomi spin-off POCO is expected to launch a new POCO X3 model in China on September 8. In the latest development, the company's spokesperson has posted an image that confirms the presence of a 64MP primary camera sensor. Separately, a tip-off has suggested that the POCO X3 will support 33W fast charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO X3: At a glance

As per the leaks, the POCO X3 will feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and overall slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup. For biometric authentication, it will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will house a dual-lens module including a 20MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

