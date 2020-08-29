Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 08:23 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As a successor to the X2 mid-ranger, Xiaomi spin-off POCO is expected to launch a new POCO X3 model in China on September 8.
In the latest development, the company's spokesperson has posted an image that confirms the presence of a 64MP primary camera sensor.
Separately, a tip-off has suggested that the POCO X3 will support 33W fast charging.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the POCO X3 will feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and overall slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup.
For biometric authentication, it will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The handset will reportedly bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The POCO X3 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
For selfies and video calling, it will house a dual-lens module including a 20MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera.
The POCO X3 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the POCO X3 in India. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
