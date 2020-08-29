Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 08:26 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
If you are looking for a dedicated gaming laptop, then this might be right up your alley. Amazon is offering a super saver deal on Lenovo's Legion Y740 wherein the laptop is listed at a discount of Rs. 30,000.
Alongside this, the e-commerce giant is also providing up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions.
Here are more details.
The Lenovo Legion Y740 is available on Amazon at Rs. 1,69,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,99,990) on Amazon. You can also avail an extra discount of Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit Card, Kotak Bank Credit Card or HSBC Credit Card.
The Legion Y740 comes with an aluminum body, featuring a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels on three sides. It is slightly weighty at 2.2kg.
The laptop sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare LED screen with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.
It houses a full-sized RGB backlit keyboard, Corsair air vent lighting, and Dolby Atmos-powered speakers.
The Legion Y740 draws power from a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, coupled with 6GB NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Under the hood, the laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 3-cell battery that promises 5-hours of screen time.
It also gets a sophisticated thermal management system including individual cooler for the CPU and GPU.
The Lenovo Legion Y740 offers support for a host of I/O ports and connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, three USB Type-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
